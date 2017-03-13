JAMB explains position on ‘awaiting results’ candidates

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has commended the Nigerian media for their role in nation building and transformation of the society.

Oloyede gave the commendation in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday in Lagos.

Oloyede said that the media remained a veritable tool in the board’s quest to execute its mandate of ensuring a brighter future for the Nigerian child.

He said: “The JAMB will like to commend the role of the Nigeria media, especially in its quest to sensitise the public on the innovations carried out in the sale of 2017 application document.

“Of great interest is particularly on the recent publicity given by some media outfits over the no admission for awaiting candidates.”

JAMB, however, faulted some of the headlines in the publications, noting that curious readers would jump into conclusion by merely reading the headlines of the publications without reading the body of the stories.

Oloyede said: “Such headlines led to readers to think that JAMB had excluded candidates with awaiting results from taking the unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, which is not true.

“Such hasty perusal and attitude is not only capable of misleading the public but could cause disaffection, anger, misconception of Federal Government guidelines on admissions.

“It may also demoralise the Nigerian child intending to take JAMB examination.”

Oloyede said that the Ordinary Level had always been a criterion in considering candidates for admission among other requirements.

According to him, one of such requirements included suitability of the candidate’s performance in the screening exercise, carrying capacity of various institutions, catchment areas and subject combination among other entry qualifications.

Oloyede said that the board was a responsible and responsive organisation and would not disfranchise any candidate intending to take the examination.

He said: “Rather than closing assess, we will expand it in as much as quality and equity is not compromised.

“In view of that, the board stated that candidates with ‘awaiting results’ could take the examination, but would have to upload their results to the board’s portal before the commencement of admissions.

“No candidate should take his or her result to any office but upload on our portal.”

The registrar urged candidates to upload their result on the website of JAMB to enable the board begin their admission process in record time.

He added that the board would not accept any recommendation from any institution based on awaiting result status.

The board had announced that it would begin the sales of its registration documents for the 2017 UTME before the end of March.

