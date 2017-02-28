JAMB bars ‘awaiting results’ from writing UTME, fixes time for 2017 form sales

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced the scrapping of “awaiting results” applying for its Universities Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The scrapping is with immediate effect as those awaiting results will from this year be ineligible for the UTME.

This was part of the restructuring and reforms that JAMB said it is carrying out and which it revealed has now been concluded.

This, among others, was contained in a statement released by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

With the conclusion of the reforms and restructuring, Benjamin said all is now set to commence the sale of its application document in March.

Among the reforms agreed on, candidates will now only be entitled to only one choice of public university in which new registration platform will now be first choice, second choice, third choice and fourth choice and not most preferred, preferred choice.

Benjamin said the restructuring was aimed at expanding the opportunities available to candidates since almost all the public universities do not consider candidates on the second choice list because they hardly exhaust their first choice.

He said: “We have designed a Central Admissions Processing System where the Board will interface with the institutions and ensure the compliance of this reform. The summary is that no candidate will be admitted with awaiting result. Candidates and their parents are also to note that JAMB has restructured the registration platform to allow for only one choice of public university. The new registration platform will now be first choice, second choice, third choice and fourth choice and not most preferred, preferred etc as it was.

“Candidates’ first choice can be a College, University, Innovative Enterprises Institutions or Polytechnic/Monotechnic. However, if a candidate makes a Public University his first choice, he will not have any public University to choose for second, third and fourth choice. He will have on the remaining three choices, a College, Polytechnic, Private University and IEI’S. However, candidates for the 2017 UTME can now select National Certificate in Education (College) or National Diploma (Polytechnic/Monotechnic) as their first choice up to third choice and the fourth IEI. They can select the IEI (Innovative Enterprise Institution, ND) as their first choice up to the fourth choice, but can only pick a public university once.”

