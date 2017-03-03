IYC gets new president

Eric Omare, the former spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council, was on Friday elected the new president to pilot the affairs of the council for three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omare, a lawyer, emerged IYC president at the election that climaxed the two-day national convention of the organisation held in Burutu town, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The former IYC spokesman, who is also an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, scored 67 votes to defeat his opponent, Justine Okubo.

Okubo did not score any vote in the election which started on Thursday and was concluded on Friday morning amidst tight security.

The election was held despite the crisis rocking the council, which fragmented the organization.

Other officers elected with Omare included: Ebalakpo Parkins (Secretary General), Magada Franklin (Financial Secretary) and Henry Ayala (Spokesman).

Addressing the delegates who attended the convention, Omare pledged to reconcile all aggrieved persons as well as promote peace among the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The outgoing President, Udengs Eradiri, commended the Ijaw nation and the IYC for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

Eradiri said: “I pray the new IYC executive will carry on with the vision and mission of the IYC.

“Eric Omare is a man that is grounded in the Ijaw struggle and I believe he won’t fail in this regard.

“I will always be available to give advice and assist when the body needs it.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.