Iwobi inspired me – Akpom

Arsenal striker, Chuba Akpom, is hoping he can emulate his teammate and friend, Alex Iwobi, by breaking into the Arsenal first team in the future.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan before the transfer window closed.

He told the club’s official website (via Complete Sport Nigeria) that he wants to impress at the Amex Stadium in order to prove to Arsene Wenger he has what it takes to play at the highest level.

He said: “Just seeing Alex doing good is a really proud moment for me because we grew up together and he’s like a brother to me. To see him doing well and pushing on is good and I use it as a motivation. I’ve come here and I want to play games for the first team and show everyone what I can do.”

Akpom previously spent last season out on loan in the Championship for Hull City, scoring seven goals in 41 appearances.

He helped the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.

He will be hoping for similar success at Brighton who are currently top of the Championship.

The forward made his debut against Huddersfield Town as a second half substitute but he was unable to prevent the Seagulls from slipping to a 3-1 defeat.

