Iwobi: I feel most comfortable as No. 10

Alex Iwobi says he feels most comfortable playing the number 10 role as he did against Crystal Palace, but that he’s happy to do any job he’s asked to by the manager.

The 20 year impressed in the 2-0 win, scoring the second goal with a header, and in the absence of Mesut Ozil, he ensured the Gunners didn’t miss the German too much on the day.

Having played most of his youth football there, it’s a position he feels at home with, but knows competition is fierce – especially at a club like Arsenal.

“It is where I have grown up playing, and where I enjoy playing the most,” he said.

“But wherever I am put on the pitch, I will do my best. It’s more intense, more thinking to it but it’s always hard to play in any position.

“There are a lot of players who can play number 10 – a lot of ball players in the team. Every day in training I am always learning and trying to add it to my game.”

And he’s still coming to terms a little bit with how much his career has taken off in the last 12 months or so.

“This time last year I was just playing in the cup games and happy to be there,” he continued.

“To be starting almost every week is just amazing progress for me. I’m still young, still learning and there is still a long way to go.”

Iwobi’s long-term future almost certainly lies in the centre, but such is his quality he doesn’t look out of place anywhere in that trio behind the main striker.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.