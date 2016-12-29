Iwobi, girlfriend rock London

Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, and his girlfriend, Clarisse Juliette, were star attractions at London’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night.

The outing, according to reports, was in celebration of Arsenal’s hard-earned 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Nigerian posted a picture of the pair to his Instagram from the Hyde Park attraction.

Iwobi captioned the image, in which he was wearing a hat and glasses: “Winter Wonderland With My Girl.”

She also posted the image, writing: “My baby and I in winter wonderland.”

Iwobi was in the Arsenal starting line-up for their win over West Brom on Boxing Day, but was replaced with the score at 0-0.

He has become a star for the club this season, starting nine times in all competitions as Alexis Sanchez’s move to a central striking position has freed up a spot on the left wing.

And although he has only scored twice, he has impressed in his role, drifting inside from the left to create in the space behind the striker.

Against West Brom he was unable to find a way through, but did come close with a jinking run and shot before half time.

Arsenal eventually got the win thanks to a header from Olivier Giroud three minutes from time.

