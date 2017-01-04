Iwobi better than Ozil – Henry

Thierry Henry believes Arsene Wenger should consider picking Alex Iwobi ahead of Mesut Ozil for Arsenal.

Ozil has started all but four of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season, missing the season-opening 4-3 defeat to Liverpool and 0-0 draw with Leicester in the first two weeks.

The German has also been sidelined for the Gunners’ last two matches – the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Iwobi has been entrusted as the No 10 in Ozil’s absence, and the Nigerian has impressed.

Henry believes he should be considered ahead of Ozil in that position against lesser sides.

“Iwobi is better off in the middle for Arsenal when they come up against teams who are defensively minded like we saw against Crystal Palace,” he said.

“Wenger must have seen it, and hopefully he will be picked ahead of Ozil in such games.

“He moves the ball quicker and faster leaving opposition defenders in his wake. He belongs to the middle.”

