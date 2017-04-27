I’ve lost a dear friend in ‘Boris’ – Atiku

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of former Aviation Minister, Prof. Babalola Borishade.

Abubakar, in a condolence message personally signed by him, said the late Borishade was a man of simple and steady character, who easily created friendships with people around him.

He said: “I have lost a dear friend. I have known Boris (as I fondly called him) for more than three decades as a friend, a political tactician, strategist, organizer and philosopher.

“We worked collectively and prayed together that he would come out of the illness but God knows best.”

The Turakin Adamawa said Borishade was one of the strategists that made the Yar’Adua group one of the formidable groups ever in Nigeria.

Abubakar recalled the quality leadership that Borishade provided during his bid for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress in 2015, when he (Borishade) was the Director General of his campaign.

He said: “I recall with fond memories the wonderful working relationships with Boris (as I fondly called him) during the Federal Executive Council days when we were in government and most recently as the indefatigable Director General of my presidential campaign.

“Boris would respond to every challenge with elan and worked as a fantastic team player, such that he would pass as one of the finest administrators I have worked with.”

The Turakin Adamawa condoleed with the government and people of Ekiti State for the loss of an illustrious elder statesman.

He prayed for the bereaved family, friends and political associates of the deceased to have the fortitude to bear the loss and for God to grant Borishade’s soul a peaceful repose.

