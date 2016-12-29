Ivanovic quits tennis

During a time when she won the French Open in 2008, Ivanovic spent 12 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings and while she struggled to build on that success, she remained one of the most talented players on the circuit

Former world number one, Ana Ivanovic, has announced that she is retiring from tennis at the age of 29.

There had been speculation over the Serbian’s future in the sport after she revealed that she would be making an announcement on Wednesday, and it has been confirmed that she is bringing her time on the court to an end after over 13 years as a professional.

During a time when she won the French Open in 2008, Ivanovic spent 12 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings and while she struggled to build on that success, she remained one of the most talented players on the circuit.

She reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros as recently as 2015 but she endured a disappointing campaign in 2016, winning just 15 of her 31 matches.

Ivanovic ends her career with 15 titles and 480 wins to her name.

