ITF boss optimistic over first phase of 2017 NISDP in 18 states

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, has described the first phase of the 2017 National Industrial Skills Development Programme, which commenced across skills training centres in 18 states of the Federation, as “very successful”.

According to Ari, all the 9,000 participants that were expected in this phase of the training, turned up at their various centres.

Ari said the programme that will officially flag-off between March 20 and 24, 2017, will equip 500 youths each from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba and Yobe States that have been earmarked to benefit from this phase.

He said the 9,000 trainees will undergo a three-month intensive skills acquisition training in over 30 trades and crafts, including Tailoring and Fashion Design, Paint making, Bead Making, Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Farming, Confectionery, Welding and Fabrication, ICT, Electrical Installation, Carpentry and Wood work, Cosmetology, GSM Repairs and Plaster of Paris.

Ari listed other trades and crafts as Animal Fattening, Goat Rearing and Milk Processing, Agric service Providing, Motor Mechanic, Tie and Dye, Shoes and Bag Making, Aluminium Fabrication, Hair Dressing, Event Management/ Interior Decoration, Process Control Instrumentation, Industrial/Domestic Electrical Installation Technology, Fish Farming and Tiling.

He explained that the trade areas were chosen based on their projected value addition to citizens of the states and their potential to provide a sustainable means of livelihood for the youths in their respective states.

Under a tripartite arrangement among the Industrial Training Fund, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria and Bank of Industry, Ari disclosed that trainees will be provided hands-on vocational and entrepreneurial skills, as well as modalities for business financing.

