IPOB, MASSOB, others must be included in panel in investigating Kaduna killings – CD

The Campaign for Democracy has urged the National Assembly to include pro-Biafra groups and other Igbo youths as members of the proposed panel to probe the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

CD’s National Publicity Secretary, Dede Uzor, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Uzor said the involvement of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra would help to avoid lopsidedness in the exercise.

Uzor said: “If the National Assembly resumes from both the Christmas and New Year break and still decides to maintain its stand in probing the killings, it should include all pro-Biafra groups and Igbo youths in the exercise to avoid being lopsided.

“The massacre of over 800 Christians in Southern Kaduna requires a thorough investigation to ascertain the brain behind such dastardly act.”

Uzor said that the move by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to set up a high-powered investigation team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Christians was a step in the right direction.

Uzor said that over 100 members were languishing in various prisons since the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB; IPOB’s national coordinator, Chidiebere Onwudiwe; and leader of Biafra Zionists Movement, Benjamin Onwuka.

He said: “No fewer than 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian Army under the so-called Rule-of-Engagement.”

According to him, the proposed investigation will definitely unmask those behind the massacre and will be brought to book.

Uzor stated: “It is on record that two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership has witnessed the highest height of killings of innocent Nigerians than the previous 17 years of uninterrupted democracy and past military administrations put together.”

Uzor urged the UN, International Criminal Court, the U. S., other world bodies and their leaders to take note of such man inhumanity to man being meted to defenceless Nigerians.

He urged the world leaders and bodies to go for pro-active measures to forestall future occurrences and possibly bring all the perpetrators to book “since nobody is above the law”.

