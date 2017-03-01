Internet users decline to 91.2m in January – NCC

The number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks declined to 91,274,446 in January, the Nigerian Communications Commission said.

The NCC made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for January 2017 on its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the data released, internet users dropped to 91,274,446 in January as against 91,880.032 users recorded in December 2016, showing a decline of 605,586.

The data also showed that the GSM service providers lost 605,586 internet customers after recording 91, 274,446 in January as against 91,880,032 users in December 2016.

The data revealed that MTN had 31,015.45 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in the month of January.

It explained that MTN recorded a drop of 737,964 internet subscribers in January after recording 31,753.369 in December 2016.

Airtel had 19,618.485 internet users in January, adding 254,094 customers to its December record of 19,363.545.

In Etisalat, the data showed 13,564.284 customers who browsed the internet in January revealing a decrease of 188.656 users against the 13,752.940 users recorded in December 2016.

The data showed that Globacom had 27,076,272 customers browsing the internet on its network in January.

This amounted to an increase of 66,094 users from the 27,010.178 users of the internet on the network in December 2016.

