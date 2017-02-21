Interesting statistics from NECO released results

The National Examinations Council on Tuesday released results of the Senior School Certificate Examinations, 60 days after conducting the November/December 2016 examination.

In candidates’ general performances by States, Ogun State recorded the best result as 5,183 students obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.13 per cent, while Zamfara State recorded the worst result, with only 59 candidates obtaining five credits and above, representing 25.65 per cent.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Officer NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, while addressing journalists in Minna, said the reduction in candidates participation is as a result of choices in West Africa Examinations Council and NABTEC by candidates.

Uwakwe said in the analysis that “a total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the examinations, and the number of candidates with five credits including Mathematics and English Language put at 28,530 (60.55%)”.

A total number of 46,024 candidates sat for English language with 33,303 credit pass representing 72.34 per cent, while out of the 45,574 that sat for Mathematics, a total 39,454 candidates got credit pass, representing 86.54 per cent.

While putting the number of candidates with malpractice cases at 7,699, representing 16.3 per cent, Abia State recorded the highest case with 953 candidates representing 12.37 per cent, with Edo State as least state in malpractices, recording only eight cases, representing 0.10 per cent.

English has the highest case with 1,162 candidates involved.

Uwakwe advised candidates to access their results on NECO website: www.mynecoexam.com, using their Examination Registration Number and scratch cards.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.