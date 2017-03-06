INEC, working with APC, has concluded plans to rig 2019 elections – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said the Independent National Electoral Commission is working with the All Progressives Congress to rig the 2019 elections.

Wike spoke during a thank you visit to the people of Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party during the supplementary election in the area.

To appreciate the people for their support, he announced the construction of Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road.

Wike said: “INEC is planning to rig the 2019 General elections.

“They claim they are re-deploying the 23 Electoral Officers in the state.

“But we have authentic intelligence report that INEC has consulted APC and they plan to post pliant Electoral Officers from APC states to Rivers State.

“These pliant Electoral Officers, being handpicked from APC states, are to help in rigging the elections in 2019.”

However, Wike said no level of fraudulent postings by INEC to Rivers State will help the commission in achieving its objective of election rigging.

He said: “If they like, let them post their fathers to Rivers State, we will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections in the state.

“Our people will remain vigilant.

“They can rig in another state, certainly not Rivers State.

“For us, we must elect our representatives through the democratic process.

“Nobody will intimidate us.”

Wike said if INEC’s claim of repositioning the commission was true, then it should start from the leadership and not the foot soldiers.

He said: “The head is rotten.

“You have to cut off the head.

“They should first cut off the head before coming down to the lower rung of the ladder.”

The member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Eke, said the several rerun elections in the state have confirmed Wike as a true leader of the state who has the support of the people.

Eke said: “They ordered several rerun elections in Rivers State, instead Governor Wike is now more popular as the entire country has realised that he is on ground and controls the Rivers political space.”

