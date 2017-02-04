INEC open to recommendations to improve electoral system – Official

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission is open to inputs that would improve the country’s electoral system.

Oyekanmi told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja Chairman that Yakubu was operating a policy that allowed recommendations that would strengthen the election process from stakeholders.

He said that INEC would always give special attention to whatever allowed the Electoral Act and the Constitution to sustain its achievements as well as improve on the country’s electoral system.

He stated that the commission had always implemented constructive recommendations from stakeholders, which to a large extent, had helped to improve process.

Oyekanmi said: “There is no responsible organisation, including INEC, that wants to succeed that will reject good recommendation from stakeholders.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission under Yakubu is a commission which is open to constructive criticisms and valuable suggestions needed for improved electoral process.

“We have been implementing good recommendations from stakeholders and we will keep implementing any other recommendations that are considered good and in line with the provisions of the Constitution and the electoral laws.”

Oyekanmi urged stakeholders and Nigerians to continue to support the commission with suggestions that would help to promote free, fair and credible elections in the country.

He said: “We are also urging stakeholders, especially political parties and their candidates, to always respect and obey the Electoral Act, the Nigerian Constitution (As Amended) and other electoral guidelines in order to achieve peaceful elections.

“Electoral violence will never be of help to anybody, the commission or the country, not even those instigating the electoral violence for their selfish gains.

“If we must have a peaceful election, we need the cooperation of all stakeholders and that is what the commission has always solicited from stakeholders.”

