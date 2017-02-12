India busts Nigerian heroine dealer

The Hindu newspaper said as much as 170 grams of cocaine and 590 grams of fine-quality heroin estimated to be worth a consolidated amount of ₹2 crore, about $320,000, in the underground drug market, were seized from the trio

India’s Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted in two incidents, two drug trafficking modules with the arrest of three drug traffickers, including a Nigerian.

The accused were identified as Uchenna (28), from Nigeria, Indian Ajay (33) and his associate, Naresh Kumar (39), from Mohan Garden in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

The Hindu newspaper said as much as 170 grams of cocaine and 590 grams of fine-quality heroin estimated to be worth a consolidated amount of ₹2 crore, about $320,000, in the underground drug market, were seized from the trio, said Ravindra Yadav, joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In the first incident, Yadav said information was received that Uchena would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2pm and 3pm, following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand, leading to Uchenne’s apprehension on Saturday.

Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at ₹1.5 crore, $240,000, in the international market, was seized from him.

In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road, leading towards Vikas Nagar.

The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth ₹50 lakh in the international market, according to the police.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.