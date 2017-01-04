In Jesus I trust – Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has witnessed the explosive nature of Gabriel Jesus first hand and believes Manchester City have landed the real deal.

The £27 million teenager has crossed paths with Iheanacho before.

This was during the Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand last year.

Jesus netted an early opener during Brazil’s 4-2 victory over Nigeria back then, a confident instinctive control and finish.

And Iheanacho has seen enough to suggest City now have enough firepower to help him and Sergio Aguero this season.

“I played against him, he was a great player,” Iheanacho said. “I’m going to be happy to see him playing with us.

“He’s a great kid, he’s a great striker, he has great qualities. What we need is to help our club. We need everybody, both the people coming in and the people here, to carry the team along.”

Jesus has arrived in England with his mum and two friends from Sao Paulo, with Pep Guardiola keen to let the youngster loose as soon as possible.

Aguero has taken on the bulk of goalscoring duty this term – despite missing seven games through suspension – but Guardiola is enthusiastic about a trio of strikers who can “sense” danger.

“It’s a collective effort,” Iheanacho added. “It’s not a one-man show, we need everybody around. He is my team-mate now so we see him as one.

“The manager needs to bring his players to help us achieve our dreams this season.”

