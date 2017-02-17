In a split decision, Appeal Court declares Sheriff authentic PDP chairman

In a split decision, the Court of Appeal has declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic leader of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The ruling was given by the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was a split decision that saw two of the three judges of the court rule in favour of Sheriff.

The contention for the seat of the National Chairman of the PDP had been between Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

