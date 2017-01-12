I’m waiting on God to pick my successor – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said he is waiting on God’s leading before picking who will succeed him as the governor of the state come October 2018.

Fayose stated this in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday evening while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s main road.

This was contained in a press release on Thursday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose, who was reacting to the demand by the people of the town that Ikere-Ekiti should produce the next governor of the state, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for God’s directive.

While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state could prod their children to seek election into the office of the governor of the state, he urged the people ‎to also take the matter before God.

He said: “With God all things are possible. I will advice you to ‎take the matter to the Lord in prayers since you are legitimately qualified like any other town in the state. As a leader of the party, I must create a level playing ground for all aspirants. It is God who puts people in positions of authority.

“I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election. As for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, we still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast would have been clearer.”

On the third and last phase of the road project which he flagged off, Fayose gave the assurance that it would be delivered on time, adding that it would hopefully be part of the projects to be inaugurated during the third anniversary of his administration in October this year.

He said: By the grace of God, this project will be inaugurated in October. ‎‎As leaders we must match words with action and by God’s grace I am matching my words with actions. The Ikere-Igbaraodo Road will be rehabilitated and we have started work on that. God that started with us will see us through.”

The project is to cost about N800 million.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.