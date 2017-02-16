I’m grateful to Nigerians – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, “Christians and Muslims alike”, for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made his feelings known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night.

This was shortly after the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, visited him in London.

Buhari said: “Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.