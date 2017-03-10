Ile-Ife crisis: I-G deploys special force to restore peace

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed a Police Special Intervention Force to Ile-Ife, Osun State to restore lasting peace in the area.

The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Thursday in Abuja said the SIF would be led by Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters.

According to Moshood, the force comprises of five units of PMF, specially trained Anti-Riot Policemen, five Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit and Conventional Policemen.

Others are: Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of EOD and Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section).

He said the operations of the SIF will cover the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash points spots in the state.

Moshood said members of SIF were on the ground, working in synergy with the Police Command in the state to ensure total peace and normalcy.

The Force image maker further that to achieve success in the operations, the Force would be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandate.

Moshood said: “The Force will ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Ile-Ife and environs by the Osun Government.”

The Force spokesman also said the Force would carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots.

|He said: “The deployment of the personnel will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructure and facilities in Ile-Ife and environs.”

He said the Joint Investigation Team, made up of Personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FSARS, SIP and Osun State Police Command CIID were already in the state.

He added that the team was headed by a Commissioner of Police under the supervision of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Moshood urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and public office holders, politicians, and opinion leaders, parents to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force.

The Force spokesman also urged them to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to do same.

Mosohood quoted Inspector-General of Police as assuring law abiding citizens of their safety and enjoined them to cooperate with the police in their localities.

Ile-Ife was recently engulfed in crisis, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

