Ikpeazu congratulates Wike on awards

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his recent awards as Authority and Sun Newspapers’ Governor of the Year.

Governor Ikpeazu believes that Wike, popularly referred to as “Mr. Projects,” deserves the multiple awards he received recently.

He said they reflect his continuing excellent performance in delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers State people.

He assured Governor Wike that the good relationship between the people of Abia and Rivers States will continue to expand for the mutual benefit of citizens and residents of both states.

