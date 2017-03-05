Ikpeazu celebrates with Obasanjo, Ayade, Tor Tiv

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has sent goodwill messages to former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Benedict Ayade, on their birthday celebrations.

Governor Ikpeazu also facilitated with Prof. James Ayatse, on his coronation as Tor Tiv, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people of Benue State.

The Governor said he was happy to join others across the Federation to celebrate with Obasanjo, whom he described as a blessing to Nigeria and Africa.

“As he marks another milestone age, may the advantage of his new age propel him to continue to spread his love to all of us,” Ikpeazu said.

Dr. Ikpeazu, on behalf of himself and the people of Abia State also prayed Governor Ayade for enablement to continue to love life, touch lives and never stop dreaming up great things for Cross River State and Nigeria.

He felicitated with Ayatse, who supervised his doctoral degree thesis at the University of Calabar, and expressed his appreciation to the first class monarch for his friendship, guidance and prayers through the years.

He added in a statement by his spokesman, Enyinnaya Appolos: “On behalf of himself, family and the good people of Abia State, Governor Ikpeazu wishes and prays for the celebrants to always be happy and healthy.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.