Ikpeazu, Ambode, Obaseki, George, Daniel, Peterside for Freedom Online lecture

The challenge of unemployment and its negative effect in a developing economy will be the focus of discussion at the first annual lecture of Freedom Online (www.freedomonline.com.ng) on Thursday.

Freedom Online, according to a statement by its Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, is focusing on how to tackle unemployment during the lecture “because it has become a monster, threatening to consume the nation-state called Nigeria.

“We strongly believe that unemployment leads to poverty, insecurity and other social vices. Nigeria’s political, economic and social fabric is disintegrating because of this time bomb. Something urgent must be done and given the type of mono-economy we run in this country, we believe the government must lead the way so that unemployment can be reduced and eventually eradicated.”

The lecture will hold on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State is the Guest Speaker, while his Lagos State counterpart, Akinwunmi Ambode, is the Chairman.

The Special Guest of Honour is Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, while the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, is the Guest of Honour.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is the Keynote Speaker, while the South-West Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, is a Special Guest.

Freedom Online is a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

