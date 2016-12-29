Iheanacho: Toure is ‘definitely’ back

Manchester City starlet, Kelechi Iheanacho, believes that Yaya Toure is “back” after his early-season hiatus.

Toure’s future at Man City looked bleak a couple of months ago as he had still not played a single minute under Pep Guardiola due to a fallout between the manager and the player.

The midfielder’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, hit out at Guardiola for not selecting Toure in his Champions League squad and the two-time Premier League winner was only allowed back into the team once he’d apologised.

Toure is now back in the side and was superb on Boxing Day as Man City beat Hull City 3-0, leading Iheanacho – who got on the scoresheet – to proclaim that the midfielder is “back”.

“Everyone knows Yaya is great – a great guy and a great talent for this team,” Iheanacho said.

“He has done great things for this club, and is now back in the team to help us win games and win trophies.

“This is the Yaya Toure that we used to know, so he is definitely back.”

City have won three games in a row for the first time since September and it’s come on the back of Toure’s improved form after his return to the side.

They have done so without Sergio Aguero too, but he returns to team from his four-match suspension against Liverpool on New Year’s Eve.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.