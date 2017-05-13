Iheanacho missing as City boost top-four hopes

Nigeria’s striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, played no role as Manchester City steps closer to securing a top-four spot, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Leicester City in an action-packed contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City manager, Pep Guardiola, opted for the duo Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling as strikers, while Zabaleta, Nalito, Sergio Aguero, Jesus Navas, Gunn, Kolarov and Fernando were favoured for the bench ahead of Iheanacho.

The Nigerian was recently linked with a loan move to Bundesliga side, Hoffeinham.

Meanwhile. two goals in the space of seven first-half minutes from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have put City in control of the contest, but Leicester responded through Shinji Okazaki to give themselves hope heading into the interval.

The Foxes had the chance to complete the comeback in the second half when they were awarded a penalty, but Riyad Mahrez inadvertently hit his spot kick twice and the goal was subsequently disallowed.

Leicester – dethroned as Premier League champions courtesy of Chelsea’s win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night – were two goals ahead inside the opening five minutes of the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in December, but they were almost on the other end of a quick start when Fernandinho nodded a fourth-minute downward header wide of the target having been left unmarked inside the area.

The Foxes created their own chance from a corner shortly afterwards as the match got off to a quick start, but Wilfred Ndidi was also unable to make the most of space inside the area as he put his header well off target.

Wilfredo Caballero was forced into the first save of the match 11 minutes in, but it was a routine stop for the Argentine as he collected Marc Albrighton’s long-range snapshot.

