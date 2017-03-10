Iheanacho insists on EPL title win

Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has insisted that title hope this season is not over.

The forward, who was in action for 14 minutes in their scoreless draw against Stoke City on Wednesday, said: ‘I think we believe in ourselves and what we can do as well as other teams. Chelsea are doing well as well, but if we keep this standard, keep working hard, I think we will get there.”

Iheanacho impressed after breaking into the first team last season, but has found opportunities limited this term due to the form of Sergio Aguero and exciting new signing, Gabriel Jesus.

Iheanacho, who has scored seven goals this season, but not started a game since January 2, said: “We are happy to have everyone around. On my part, any time I am in I need to give 100 per cent because everyone is important in the team.

“I think I have really done well but everyone needs to improve. I need to keep working and keep improving.”

Iheanacho accepted he missed a great chance to snatch a late winner for Manchester City against Stoke.

The Nigerian volleyed wide in the dying moments at the Etihad Stadium.

The result cost City the chance to move to second in the table and left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Iheanacho said: “As a striker you need to take chances. We need to focus to put the chance (away) if it comes. It came and of course I missed it, but I focus on the next one – that is going to count.”

City found greater direction after the second-half introduction of playmaker Silva but the Spaniard missed a good chance while Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure were also unable to take opportunities.

Iheanacho said: “I think we didn’t do anything wrong. I think we really worked hard but they really stood up because they are a good team as well. They are strong, they really fight.

“We fought to the end and to get a draw was unfortunate but I think we focus on the next games.”

