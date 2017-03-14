IGP promotes 28,627 Rank and File

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris, has approved the release of the promotion of Rank and File who are due for promotion to their next rank.

The promotion, according to a statement on Monday, is part of ongoing measures in the Force geared towards boosting the morale of Police personnel towards effective and efficient service delivery.

According to the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the promotion is based on merit, seniority, commitment and dedication to duty.

The breakdown of the promotion showed that Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors were 7,628; Corporals to the rank of Sergeants 20,667; and Police Constables to the rank of Corporals 332.

Idris, who congratulated those promoted, also urged them to see the elevation as a challenge to be more dedicated to their duties and carry out their statutory responsibilities in line with the rule of law and principles of democratic policing.

