Ighalo: Watford’ll shatter Palace

Watford attacker, Odion Ighalo, is hopeful that the Hornets will claim all three points when they face off with Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Nigeria international believes the Vicarage Road outfit are capable of doing damage to any team, and has pointed out they have already beaten champions Leicester City, Manchester United and West Ham this term.

“We need to make sure we win today to continue the momentum into the new year,” said Ighalo to Watford’s official website.

“When you look at the teams we have beaten this season, West Ham, Leicester, Manchester United, it’s a great achievement for us. We know we can beat any team in this league on our day.”

Ahead of the tie against the Eagles, Watford have won only once in their last five games in the top-flight, a 3-2 victory versus Everton at the Vic.

