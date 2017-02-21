Ighalo opens orphanage home in Lagos

Former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, is using some of his £190,000-a-week wage from Changchun Yatai to open an orphanage in Nigeria.

The 27-year-old moved to the Chinese Super League side in January for £20 million, receiving a huge boost in wages.

Ighalo has now revealed on his Instagram that he is set to open an orphanage in Lagos, the city where the striker was born.

He revealed his intentions to open the residential institution last year to The Observer, declaring: “I’m planning to open an orphanage in Lagos next year.

“I don’t do these things because I want people to praise me.

“I’m not a millionaire but I have more than lots of people back home and I want to help them.”

Ighalo enjoyed a fantastic first season in the Premier League last season, scoring 17 times for Watford.

However, he found it more difficult this season prior to his January exit, hitting the net just once in 18 appearances.

Despite his struggles in the league, he revealed that he wished to stay in the Premier League when Watford agreed to sell him.

“When the options came, my priority was to stay in England,” he said.

“West Brom came but what Watford wanted made it impossible to go there.

“Crystal Palace, too, showed strong interest but Watford’s demands put them off as well.

“It was only China that could give them what they wanted. I understand football is business, they sell and buy to make profit.

“On a personal level, it is good money for me but if I had my way I would love to stay in the Premier League.

“I have my family here, the kids are in school here, they have their friends here and getting that stability is never easy when you keep moving your family.

“But what can we do? Life goes on.”

