Igbo groups back defection of PDP lawmaker to APC

The lawmaker gave the explanation to the Igbo community over the weekend

Ndigbo United and other Igbo groups in Lagos have thrown their weight behind the defection of Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu, to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

The groups declared their support for the lawmaker and the Lagos APC at a meeting organised for Idimogu on Saturday night to explain to Igbo Community why he decamped to APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, held at Igbo Unity House in Ejigbo, Lagos, had in attendance a cross section of Igbo leaders.

Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, alongside five other Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers decamped to the APC on February 16.

Ugochiniyere Asianya, the Traditional Prime Minister of Eze-Ndigbo in Isolo, however called on Idimogu to inform the leadership of the House of the decision of the groups.

Asianya said Idimogu’s decision was a wise one for the protection of Igbos in Lagos State.

He said: “Go out and say it loud that we are in support of your defection; we will follow you everywhere you go.

“Tell the leadership of the House that the Igbo nation in Lagos supports your action, we give 100 per cent support to the ruling party.”

According to Asianya, the lawmaker has all it takes to go far as he has demonstrated high level of humility.

Another Igbo leader, Ikem Agbasi, the Eze Oshodi/Isolo, said: “I am pleased with the way the lawmaker has conducted himself so far.

“We will support you anywhere you go, we are fully behind you.”

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Joe Igbokwe, who welcomed the lawmaker to the governing party, called on Ndigbo in Lagos to support and be loyal to the ruling party.

Igbokwe urged the Ndigbo to change their strategy in politics and remain united to protect the interest of the Igbo nation in Lagos state.

He said: “We have developed this country together, we have investments everywhere, we are not going to leave them for anybody.

“There is no permanent friend or enemy in politics, our people need to change strategy, Igbo people should work with APC.

‘’I want to speak to all of us to sit down and play better politics.”

A member of APC Board of Trustee, Ken Modi Ken, who also expressed satisfaction with Idimogu’s defection, said the decision was right for the Igbo vision.

Ken said: “I am happy that you have joined the ruling party; we need to protect the Igbo investment in Lagos. APC will not disappoint you all.”

Idimogu said he defected to APC to protect the interest of his Igbo brethren in Lagos and not for any selfish agenda.

He said: “As the only Igbo member in the Lagos Assembly, l am supposed to be a voice for the Igbos in Lagos, but it is difficult for me as a member of opposition party, PDP.

“Four years will soon be over and many of you will ask me directly or indirectly what are my achievements. I want to achieve, I don’t want to be a failure.

“Of course, the government of Akinwumi Ambode has shown me love; the leadership of the House has been magnanimous enough.

“However, the truth remains that, there are things I will not get as a PDP member.

“We should not forget we are in Lagos; I want all of us to support Ambode to achieve greatness. At our villages, we can do whatever we like, but here in Lagos, the party is the way.”

Idimogu informed the Igbo leaders that since he moved to APC, some infrastructure projects had been pencilled down by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the constituency.

Idimogu said: “As I speak with you now, since I joined APC, another four new roads have been approved in my constituency.

“So, we will miss so many things if we play opposition here. I should not be a fool.

“So, I have thought about it and come to the realisation that this step is necessary to protect the interest of Igbos and my constituents.

“Majority of Igbo in Lagos are businessmen and women, we must try and support ruling party.”

Earlier the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ejikeme Ekeke, called on Ndigbo to support Idimogu consistently.

Ekeke predicted that very soon, an Igbo man would be the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly.

