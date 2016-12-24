ICRC trains SARS personnel on standards, humanitarian principles

The International Committee of the Red Cross has trained personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad on international standards of law enforcement as well as humanitarian principles.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, said participants, including personnel of SARS in the FCT Police Command, also benefitted from the two-day training workshop.

The statement said the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Training, Sani Mohammed, stressed the relevance of professionalism by security personnel.

Mohammed, according to the statement, enjoined SARS operatives to act in line with relevant provisions in the Force Order and other Administrative Instructions.

He reminded the trainees on the pivotal role they play in the administration of criminal justice, urging them to “concentrate, learn and assimilate knowledge gained.

The ICRC Chief Facilitator, Pietro Tilli, called for sustenance of the cooperation between his organisation and the Nigeria Police.

Tilli pointed out that the ICRC had been operating a mutual open door policy with the force.

The synergy, he said, had yielded positive results, especially in the training of 1,200 police personnel in 2013 by the organisation.

According to him, ICRC is a humanitarian organisation which provides succour to victims of armed conflicts and detainees across the world.

