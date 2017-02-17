ICON joins music train with ‘Emergency’

Creative and talented artiste, ICON, has dropped a new club banger, titled Emergency. The song is an afro street hit, which is enjoying massive rotation at different clubs and even on radio stations.

Emergency is a song that paints the picture of a fun-loving guy that took his girlfriend to a party and after he went to get some stuff for his girl, he was surprised to see his girl’s attention taken by another guy, and the guy cried foul.

The song was produced by a prolific music producer, Flyfree, mixed and mastered by Indomix.

ICON, whose real name is Nathaniel Daniel, got his stage name five years ago from a producer on the Island.

The 25-year-old, who just pitched his tent with 2Digits label, is set to make a name in the music industry, with the intent of dropping more hit songs.

ICON has chosen the big industry players, Akon and the late Michael Jackson, as his role models.

When he was asked who he will choose as his fondest Nigerian artiste to possibly do a collabo with, he mentioned Tuface Idibia, rapper MI and Davido who are very dear to his heart.

ICON is a song writer, vocalist and performing artiste, who sings Afro Hip-hop and has a song to his credit, which currently enjoys airwaves.

The Kogi State-born singer was signed to 2Digits Record, a music company which began in 2015 under the aegis of Adedokun Abiola.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.