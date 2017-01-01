Ibori gave Dogara $600,000 – Jibrin

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano), on Saturday said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was backed to emerge the head of the lower chamber by former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

Jibrin made the allegation in a statement.

He said Dogara collected $600,000 from Ibori, who was recently released from prison after serving term in the UK for money laundering.

Jibrin had said: “It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker by mobilising members from Delta State and some from the Southsouth and Southeast to support him.

“Since he has disowned Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign. I am sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash!

“We have secured funding from two reputable international organisation to establish an online platform that will serve as a central point to disseminate budget fraud and corruption acts and publish evidence and also hold lecture series and sensitization programs on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

“Our first event will hold in Kano on 9th January 2017 with 5000 youths across the country in attendance. Our anti corruption crusade with be ruthless in 2017.

“I remain very proud that despite the organised witch hunt against me using the institution of the house they have not been able to establish any offense that I have committed during the course of discharging my duties in the 5 years I have spent in the house.

“It is noteworthy that no member of the house has formally accused me of corruption or abuse of office as I have consistently done against the Speaker and others.

“?I have said repeatedly that I will remain committed to this fight against budget fraud and corruption for the rest of my life even if iam alone. It is a commitment iam ready to die for!”

