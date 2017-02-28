IABC offers discounts and incentives as it declares March Member Month

A 10 per cent discount on membership dues and the chance of a complimentary attendance at the 2017 World Conference in Washington DC are on offer as the International Association of Business Communicators declared March 2017 Membership Month. The offer is open to new and renewing members of the global association with a presence in over 70 countries across the world. As part of the Membership Month, new and renewing members get a waiver on the $40 application fee. There is more.

According to IABC: “Members who refer new members to join IABC will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card for every new or lapsed/reinstated member who lists them as a referral source.”

IABC would also recognise as Community Champion for the months of April and May on the IABC website members who list peers.

Such persons will also get special recognition at the IABC 2017 World Conference. IABC Nigeria President, Chido Nwakanma, urged old and prospective members to take advantage of the offer and promptly become part of the IABC family once more. Nwakanma added, “For Nigerian members, the offer of March Membership Month comes at just the right time with the improvements in the exchange rate in favour of the Naira. It has drastically reduced the fees that members pay in real terms. We urge our members to take a positive step this month.” The International Association of Business Communicators is a worldwide community of communication professionals.

It offers access to unparalleled guidance, skills development, networks and job opportunities for professionals in the broad field of business communication.

These include public relations and communication, advertising, teaching, journalism and editing, photography and employee engagement. Founded in 1970, IABC is a professional network of about 15, 000 business communication professionals in over 80 countries.

It helps members “identify, share and apply the world’s most effective communication practices” through thought leadership, publications, networking, conferences and cutting-edge research. Through its strong professional network, IABC enables members to make a bigger impact on their jobs, find the hidden job market, enhance skills, find clients and find friends. The Nigerian Charter, chartered in 2009, is notable for its Business Leaders Forum where various experts discuss issues, challenges and progress in their world.

Speakers have included Segun Ogunsanya, the CEO Airtel Nigeria; Rasheed Adegbenro, then Acting DG, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Dr. Sean McCoy, CEO HKLM Africa; and Richard Ikiebe, Senior Fellow, School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University.

Others have included Paul Arinze, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited; Dr. Margee Ensign, President, American University of Nigeria, Yola; and Lampe Omoyele, the Managing Director, Nielsen West Africa.

There were also Dr. Kudo Eresia-Eke, General Manager, External Relations, Nigeria LNG Limited; and Laura Graham-Douglas, General Manager, Communications, Lafarge Africa Plc.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.