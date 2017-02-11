I will turn around media organisations in Sokoto – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the state government will soon turn around the state-owned media organisations to make them more efficient.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday, Tambuwal said the state government had recently restructured the administrative machinery of the media outfits, especially the state media corporation.

Tambuwal said: “We will soon go beyond the change of the administrative structures of the media outfits but their operations also

“The state government has also planned series of training and retraining packages for them in this direction.”

The governor also disclosed plans to transform the state-owned newspaper, the Path, into an online one.

Tambuwal explained that the gesture was aimed at making the newspaper to operate in tune with the global trend.

The governor commended journalists working in the state for their uprightness and objectiveness.

Tambuwal further pledged to sustain the existing cordial relationship, stressing that transparency, good governance and openness would continue to be his watchwords.

He said: “Government is not a mafia or cult. We will continue to be open to you and the entire people of the state.

“I have never shied away from answering questions or accepting to be examined, and cross examined by those we are providing leadership for.

“Governments must be transparent and open to all. We will continue to cherish your positive reportage and constructive criticisms.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.