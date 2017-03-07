I was not sent to Ekiti to do hatchet job, says new CP

Newly-appointed Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, on Tuesday said he was not posted by the Federal Government to do a hatchet job ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

Chafe, who assumed office last week, said in his maiden press conference in Ado Ekiti that he was also not in the state to fight the Governor, Ayo Fayose.

He was reacting to concerns expressed by some Ekiti elders, who accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of transferring the former Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, to Kogi State without the knowledge of Governor Fayose.

Chafe said he was in Ekiti State to perform his constitutional role as a police officer.

Chafe said: “My mission in Ekiti is to sanitize it and make it a no-go-area for criminals, so that investors can see the state as a safe haven.

“I am not here acting under any instruction to fight anybody. I never knew there was any election coming anytime soon until I arrived and was briefed.”

Chafe promised to sustain all the anti-crime strategies and structures already put in place by his predecessor, to combat crime.

He promised to work together with various unions and administrators of tertiary institutions in Ekiti State against disruption of public peace, cultism and fraudsters.

The commissioner said his men would sustain the raids on black spots in Ado Ekiti and motor parks to check crime.

