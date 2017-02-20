Husband butchers wife, three children, buries them in shallow grave

A 36-year-old man, Shakiru Bello, has allegedly butchered his wife, Serifat, and their three children and buried them in a shallow grave.

The incidence took place in Somolu area of Lagos State.

However, the man buried their corpses in a shallow grave in Ijora Badia, also in Lagos State.

But when confronted with the development, Bello said the human flesh found with him was fresh meat.

He was said to have told the police that his wife’s parts were fresh meat he bought from the market.

The remains of Serifat and the children have since been exhumed by the police.

It was learnt that Bello was arrested under the Ijora Badia Bridge after policemen, who were on a Stop and Search duty, flagged down a commercial motorbike, popularly known as okada, on which Bello was riding.

The policemen were said to have flagged down the motorbike when they noticed blood dripping from the polythene bag with Bello.

Bello told the policemen that the content of the bag was fresh meat he bought from the market.

But the police did not believe the story.

On searching the bag, it was found to contain human parts.

Bello then confessed to his atrocity, leading the policemen to the shallow grave.

The bodies of Serifat and her children were packed into four different bags.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmos, has confirmed the incident.

Badmos said Bello and Serifat had been separated for long.

She said: “When the woman phoned her husband to ask for the children upkeep, the man invited her to Somolu.

“When she didn’t return after two days, her family members reported to the Ijora Badia Police Station.

“The suspect was tracked to Ibadan and brought back to Lagos.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has instructed that he should be charged to court after completion of investigation.”

