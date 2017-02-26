Hughes: Dele Alli deserved red card against Gent

Stoke City manager, Mark Hughes, has said that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli, deserved his straight red card during Thursday’s 2-2 Europa League draw with Gent.

Alli was given his marching orders towards the latter stages of the first half for a dreadful knee-high challenge on Brecht Dejaegere which was widely condemned around football.

The incident raised questions over the 20-year-old’s temperament, but Hughes, whose Stoke side travel to White Hart Lane on Sunday, is confident that the England international will learn from the mistake.

He said: “It was a poor challenge and he was rightly sent off – I think everybody agreed with that,” Hughes told reporters.

“Looking at it from a purely selfish point of view, he only played about 40 minutes so he’s going to be fresh for our game.

“It is what it is. He’s an outstanding young player who at times maybe goes into challenges that he shouldn’t do. But a lot of players do similar things and he will learn from experience I’m sure.”

Alli has scored three times in his last two matches against Stoke.

