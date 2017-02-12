HP world representatives visit CAPDAN President

The National President of the Computer And Allied Products Dealers of Nigeria, Comrade Ahmed Adeniyi Ojikutu, on Thursday received team of Hewlett Packard world representatives in Lagos.

This is the second visit of the HP team to Ojikutu since the emergence of his administration.

In his welcome address, Ojikutu commended HP for sustaining their market status and also enjoined them on doing more.

He added that 70 per cent of Information Technology equipments in the country comes from the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, South West, Nigeria, adding: “Let me start by congratulating you (HP) for sustaining your market status.

“We want your company to strengthen your relationship with us so as to enable smooth environment for your products.

I am categorically telling you that 70 per cent of IT equipments in the country are being sold from here.

“All other states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja come here to get their needs.

“We want your company to partner us on entrepreneur empowerment.

“We have thousands of phone or laptop engineers who need little or more education on how to repair systems.”

Responding on behalf of HP Worldwide, the Managing Director of HP Inc Nigeria, Ife Afe, said they are not just talkers but doers.

Afe said: “This is our second meeting with CAPDAN executive.

“We commended you on the successful election you had last year.

“We are here to fulfill our last promise because we are not just talkers but we are also doers.”

Top HP officials at the meeting included MD HP Africa, David Rozzio; Distribution Director, CEMA, Xavier Corpeit; Head Printing and Supplies Africa, Jean Paul Pinto; Manager HP Printing Category, Marie Claire Bousait; HP Channel Sales Manager, Ipoola Morakinyo; and Distribution Manager HP Inc, Emana Asia.

