How we confirm our staff – Kaduna Electric

Kaduna Electric has reiterated that it followed a rigorous evaluation procedure in assessing its staff, most of whom were confirmed.

The Head Corporate Communications of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, disclosed at a press conference in Kaduna that more than 90 per cent of the workers have been confirmed, while a negligible percentage that failed to measure up to the basic requirement of the Company were laid off.

Abdullahi said also some staff were put on a six months probation to give them a chance to improve their performance, adding that with the confirmation exercise over, the company is poised growth as it will soon unveil a comprehensive training plan to enhance staff skills and productivity.

The spokesman said the confirmation exercise was delayed because of the tedious nature of the exercise that included a verification of the academic qualifications of its about 3,000 workforce.

Abdullahi revealed that the Management has, in the spirit of wider consultation, submitted a draft condition of service to the electricity workers union for its input over a month ago and the Union is yet to revert back to the Company.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Management to constructive engagement with the organized labour Union and other stakeholders alike to move the company forward.

The National Union of Electricity Employee had expressed reservation on the outcome of the talent review recently conducted by Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Secretary General, North West of the Union, Moses Amedu, while addressing pressmen in Kaduna.

Amedu accused the Management of the Company of laying off some workers unjustifiably.

