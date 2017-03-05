How to avoid heat stroke – Expert

The expert gave the advice at a seminar on Sunday

A paediatric doctor, Olutosin Adeyemo, has advised people to take more water to prevent dehydration that could lead to heat stroke.

Adeyemo, who gave the warning while speaking at the Christ Foundation Bible Church health seminar in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, said adults, children and athletes were at risk of developing heat stroke.

She said: “Heat stroke is often caused by an abnormal rise in body temperature characterised by dehydration.

“It is a serious hyperthermia of body temperature of about 40°C and above which could lead to permanent damage of some organs; studies have shown that it could lead to coma.

“Heat stroke is not the same as stroke, stroke is a result of shortage of oxygen flow to the brain.

“Dehydration is one of the major causes of heat stroke, dehydration does not allow enough passage of waste through the skin, which may cause the body temperature to rise.

“Vigorous physical activity especially in hot weather can also lead to heat stroke, athletes are advised to avoid training under hot sun and drink a lot of fluids and also avoid alcohol and caffeine-based drinks.”

The medical practitioner said symptoms of heat stroke included absence of sweating, confusion, disorientation and dizziness.

Adeyemo said: “To prevent heat stroke, especially now that we are in the heat season, dehydration should be avoided, vigorous physical activity under the sun should be avoided, staying in cool environment often are best practices to avoid heat stroke.”

She, however, warned parents against leaving children in locked up cars, as temperatures in a closed car can rise to very dangerous levels.

She said: “I think it is right for me to add that parents should know that leaving children in locked cars in this season is dangerous.

“We have heard about children who died inside cars, they probably may have suffered heat stroke without help.

“Ventilation is also of paramount importance at this time; make sure your homes are well ventilated to allow free flow of fresh air.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.