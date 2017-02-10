How ex-NNPC GMD stashed $9.8m, £74,000 loot in slum + photos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has elaborated on how its operatives stumbled on the $9.8 million loot recovered from a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu.

Earlier report had estimated the loot at $9.2 million.

But the Commission said it is $9.772,800.

The commission said a special operation conducted by its operatives on February 3 on a building belonging to Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the staggering sum and another £74,000 cash.

The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe.

The surprise raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence, which the commission received, about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

Sabon Tasha is a poverty stricken area of the capital.

On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu.

When the safe was opened, it was discovered that it contained $9.772,800 and £74,000.

On February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made a statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons.

He is currently assisting the investigation.

Yakubu was GMD of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014.

