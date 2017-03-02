House wife docked for pouring hot rice on house keeper

A 33-year-old house wife, Onyinye Maduka, who allegedly poured hot rice on her house keeper’s body, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, who resides at 9, Ayetoro Street, Bariga, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The Prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on February 12 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said Maduka accused her 12-year-old house keeper, a girl, of stealing.

He said: “The accused poured boiling rice on the victim’s body and caused severe injury on her body.”

He said the offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, admitted the accused to N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 15 for mention.

