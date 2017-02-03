House of Reps spokesman loses mother

She died in Yola and had been buried in accordance with Islamic injunction in her hometown of Ganye in Adamawa State

Aisha Sa’ad Namdas, the mother of House of Representatives Spokesman, Abdulrazak Namdas, on Friday passed on at the age of 90.

Namdas confirmed the death of his mother to the News Agency of Nigeria through telephone.

She died in Yola and had been buried in accordance with Islamic injunction in her hometown of Ganye in Adamawa State.

The deceased was survived by six children, including Namdas, and 20 grandchildren.

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Martins Babale, had visited the Namdas family and commiserated with them.

Namdaz, who is representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency, is the only male of the deceased six children.

