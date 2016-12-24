Hosts Kano Pillars whip Lobi Stars

Adamu Muhammad put the home team ahead in the first minute, while Rabiu Ali and Jamiu Alimi scored the second and third goals in the 31st and 72nd minutes respectively

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Lobi Stars FC 3-0 in a 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 26 fixture.

The match, played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, saw the home team dominating proceedings from start to finish.

Adamu Muhammad put the home team ahead in the first minute, while Rabiu Ali and Jamiu Alimi scored the second and third goals in the 31st and 72nd minutes respectively.

Several efforts by the visitors to score were abortive, as the home side defended tenaciously to win the maximum points.

Kano Pillars Coach, Babaganaru Muhammad, in an interview with newsmen after the game, said he was elated with his players’ performance and the match’s result.

Muhammad said: “I am excited and elated with this win.”

The coach also praised the visiting team for playing a good game.

Kano Pillars now occupy fourth position with 39 points from 26 matches.

Kano Pillars will in their next league match take on Enyimba International of Aba in a week 27 encounter.

