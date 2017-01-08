Hisbah committee recovers 42 abandoned children, four corpses

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee has recovered 42 abandoned children, four dead bodies and 17 dumped babies in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, the state Director of Sharia and Special Adviser on Sharia Matters to the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Muhammad said 115 cases of missing children were recorded in 2016 in the state, with 42 recovered children handed over to their parents.

He said the committee also recorded 44 unwanted pregnancies, 17 dumped babies, one homosexual case, 18 forced marriages and nine cases of Hajj fraud.

He said the committee had resolved 501 cases of disputes between spouses, friends, parents and their children among others and took 134 cases to court.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to parents to monitor the whereabouts of their children all the time as well as be mindful of what is happening around to them,” he said.

Muhammad also revealed that 22 youths were arrested for camping young girls in hotels, while 20 women were also arrested for prostitution.

He said 11 youths were arrested for drug addiction, one woman for abortion and three others were taken to court for stealing livestocks.

According to Muhammad, the committee has amicably resolved 25 debt cases and confiscated clothing materials with Allah’s inscription on them as well as counselled 134 people on various issues.

The director thanked the state government for providing 15 motorcycles and two vehicles, adding that the gesture would ease the work of the committee.

He, however, appealed to the state government to resuscitate all the 21 local government Hisbah offices for its smooth operations in the state.

Muhammad said the work of the committee was enormous and could not have been successful without the support of the state government and collaboration with other security agencies.

