High rate of car theft worries Plateau residence, police advice on security measures

Residents of Plateau State have called on security operatives to step up measures towards arresting the high rate of car theft that has hit the state in recent months.

The Eagle Online is reporting that there were complains of car theft by citizens in most parts of the state during the Yuletide.

A journalist, who does not want his name published, while narrating his experience, told The Eagle Online he parked his car on December 24, 2016 at a popular recreation spot around JIB village in Jos, only for him to come out after an hour to discover that his car had been stolen.

He appealed to security operatives to step up efforts at arresting car thieves in the state and ensure the reduction of crime.

Another victim, who gave his name simply as Yinka, said his car was also stolen during the Christmas period in the state.

Yinka called on security operatives to work towards arresting the culprits.

It could be recalled that the Plateau State Police Command had recently raised serious concern over the increasing rate of car theft and other crimes within Jos and environs.

Terna Tyopev, its spokesman, said most of the thefts happen at event centres, drinking joints as well as marriage and funeral ceremonies.

The spokesman advised car owners to adopt security measures to secure their vehicles.

Tyopev suggested pedal or steering locks.

He said: “Car owners should also install modern tracking devices to help in the tracking of their property.

“Organisers of events should also inform the police so as to obtain security coverage or advice.”

The police officer had then advised members of the public to report suspicious and strange faces around their vicinities to the nearest police station.

Tyopev had also called for extra vigilance, especially in rural settlements, and cautioned residents against boarding vehicles outside designated motor parks.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.