Heritage Bank empowers 600 women on International Women’s Day

Heritage Bank Limited, Nigeria’s most innovative banking services provider, has empowered over 600 women across the country as part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day tagged: “Be Bold for Change.”

The bank organised a training programme with theme: “Emerging Female Entrepreneurs Forum.”

The Forum held in four centers in Benin, the Edo State capital; Ibadan, the Oyo State capital; Minna in Niger State; and in Lagos.

The United Nations adopted March 8 every year to celebrate women in honour of the remarkable contributions by women to the global society.

The day also commemorates the inspiring roles of women around the world to secure their rights and build more equitable societies.

Addressing participants in Lagos, Cynthia Erigbuem, the Group Head, Market Intelligence and Analytics, Retail Banking of Heritage Bank, noted that the bank recognized that this group of stakeholders play a vital role in driving retail business and that is why it is partnering with them to achieve its corporate goals.

Erigbuem said: “Our culture is predisposed to welcome every woman and her vision into our mind-set of creativity and knowledge, helping her to grow her business beyond where she can ever imagine by offering specialized products and services for her business.

“By our very nature, our services are personal, and deliberately approached from a bespoke angle, to simplify her life and business so as to be able to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.”

Erigbuem observed that Heritage Bank is a leading Nigerian bank with an excellent service culture hinged on working with each customer to create a name and heritage for today and for future generations.

With the ideals of Service, Performance, Respect, Integrity, Innovation, Tenacity and E”xcellence forming core values, we have set out to redefine the concept of banking for the quintessential customer.”

In order to achieve this goal, Erigbuem stated that Heritage Bank specializes in products and services that are tailored towards the specific needs of women, irrespective of their age and social status.

According to her, such products that can be exploited by women to their advantage are Power Base, Why BankMy Family, HB Concourse and SME Business Advisory Services.

She listed 10 financial literacy tips for the emerging female entrepreneurs to be successful in business: keep records such as bank statements, receipts, invoices; write down your business goals, make your bank account officer your best friend and have a separate account for your business.

Others are know your financial personality, identify your business needs and wants, take advantage of banking channels/products for ease of business dealings; save, no loose change; bank your money, avoid losing income and pay your taxes when due as well as measure business performance against your goals.

Other facilitators at the Lagos forum were Ini Abimbola, CEO/Lead Consultant, ThistlePraxis Consulting Limited; Adetayo Otun, CEO, Ambassador Kitchen and Catering Services; and Oluwakemi Oduntan, a legal practitioner, among others.

In a keynote address, O Idahosa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Benin City, Edo State, said growing a successful business required hardwork and knowledge of the business, determination and a personal resolve to be a solution to a problem or a supplier of a need.

Idahosa enjoined the women entrepreneurs to ensure that a product must satisfy an immediate need, develop a complete business before starting; offer good quality at a fair price, be careful with money- cash flow is essential; maximise marketing opportunities, love your customers and never give up.

