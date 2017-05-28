Heirs Holdings gets new Group Chief Executive

The Board of Heirs Holdings on Wednesday announced the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Nnorom previously served as chief executive of Heirs Holdings’ affiliate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and will join the Heirs Holdings’ Board, reporting directly to the Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu.

The appointment will take effect from June 1, 2017.

As Group CEO, Nnorom will provide day-to-day leadership at Heirs Holdings and be responsible for execution of group strategy for the proprietary investment firm, whose portfolio of investments includes power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate and medical services, with a pan-African footprint of 20 countries.

Elumelu, stated: “Emmanuel is a highly respected member of the Heirs Holdings executive management team and his success at Transcorp, with its multi-sector portfolio and his broader knowledge of Africa and commitment to our pan-African vision, gained at UBA, make him uniquely qualified for the position.

“Equally important, the creation of a CEO role at Heirs Holdings, demonstrates our continuing commitment to institutionalising effective corporate governance and ensuring that our investment in human capacity matches our ambitious growth strategy.”

At Transcorp, Nnorom was responsible for the success of Transcorp businesses, including Transcorp Power, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Transcorp Hotel Plc, and Transcorp Energy.

Prior to Transcorp, Nnorom had held senior positions at Heirs Holdings and had served as an Executive Director at UBA and Managing Director of UBA Africa, overseeing the Group’s African subsidiaries.

He has also held the position of UBA Group Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for information technology, operations, corporate services, marketing and corporate communications, customer service, UBA Properties, human resources and regulatory affairs.